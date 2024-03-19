Bronek Masojada has been appointed chairman of Saltus, a wealth management company, in order to further the company’s expansion goals, especially its aspirational objectives to expand the Saltus partnership programme.
Masojada, who formerly served as chief executive of Hiscox, will provide essential perspective and leadership to the Saltus board as the firm continues to grow rapidly.
He will be instrumental in steering the business toward its next stage and making sure that Saltus’s original values continue to be the foundation of the company’s operations.
Additionally, he will back the extension of the Saltus partnership programme, which was introduced in September 2023 and offers adaptable operational and financial help to independent financial planning companies seeking to expand, increase profitability, or think about succession planning.
Over the course of his nearly three-decade career, Masojada has demonstrated innovative leadership and strategic acumen on all levels. He also guided Hiscox from its London origins to its current global £4bn market capitalisation position.
Jon Macintosh, managing partner of Saltus, said: “Bronek’s appointment comes at a critical time for us, with his extensive experience and proven track record making him the ideal person to help steer Saltus towards our ambitious goals.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“His appointment underscores our commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team capable of driving sustainable growth and innovation. With his wealth of experience and strategic vision, I know Bronek will help us make the most of the significant opportunity we see with the Saltus Partnership Programme, where we already see the difference, we can make as we help our partners, seeking to maximise the value of their businesses.”
Masojada added: “I was drawn to Saltus by the calibre of its people and their unwavering commitment to building a professional and client-centric business.
“I look forward to working with Jon and the wider leadership team to integrate new additions seamlessly into the firm. As Saltus evolves, our challenge will be to preserve the essence of friendliness and professionalism while embracing change, and I am confident that together we can navigate these challenges and propel Saltus to new heights.”
The most recent start-up to join the scheme is Advies, an expanding business with £400m ($485m) in assets under management and big development goals.