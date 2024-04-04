Source: Shutterstock

BNY Mellon unveiled the 2024 Venture Capital Advisory Board (VCAB) for the Ascent Programme, a group of eminent international investors who will counsel and advise Ascent Programme members.

Startups can improve their technology and product roadmaps through the programme, which will speed up their overall expansion.

Participants in the programme work together with a global panel of engineers, clients, BNY Mellon executives, and the VCAB to assess their services and assist in resolving issues within the financial ecosystem.

The VCAB is vital to the Ascent Programme because it provides the organisations involved with valuable feedback, counsel, and strategic guidance.

Members of the board include:

David Haber, Andreessen Horowitz

Bukie Adebo Umeano, Anthemis Group

Matt Harris, Bain Capital Ventures

Vivek Krishnamurthy, Commerce Ventures

Evan Hahn, Insight Partners

Urvashi Barooah, Redpoint Ventures

Stephanie Khoo, Nyca Partners

Lindsay Fitzgerald, Vesey Ventures

Marianna Lopert-Schaye, global head of strategic partnerships & innovation (SPIN) at BNY Mellon commented: “We are honored to welcome these esteemed investors who bring a wealth of knowledge and unparalleled expertise across the fintech and B2B enterprise ecosystem. Their guidance will be instrumental to our Ascent graduates and our portfolio companies as they continue to navigate a rapidly changing landscape.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The Ascent Programme at BNY Mellon is just one illustration of the company’s 240-year dedication to fostering creativity in the global financial sector and developing fresh approaches for customers and communities everywhere.

Furthermore, earlier last month, BNY Mellon boosted the cooperation between alternative credit expert CIFC and BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY Mellon IM).

As a result of this expanded agreement, which builds on the long-standing connection between BNY Mellon and CIFC, clients in EMEA and APAC will have access to CIFC’s US direct lending strategy through BNY Mellon IM’s worldwide distribution platform.

The collaboration has been launched during a period of time when the private credit market is tapping into both secular and cyclical growth trends; European institutions are under allocated, and investor demand is rising globally.