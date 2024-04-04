BNY Mellon unveiled the 2024 Venture Capital Advisory Board (VCAB) for the Ascent Programme, a group of eminent international investors who will counsel and advise Ascent Programme members.
Startups can improve their technology and product roadmaps through the programme, which will speed up their overall expansion.
Participants in the programme work together with a global panel of engineers, clients, BNY Mellon executives, and the VCAB to assess their services and assist in resolving issues within the financial ecosystem.
The VCAB is vital to the Ascent Programme because it provides the organisations involved with valuable feedback, counsel, and strategic guidance.
Members of the board include:
- David Haber, Andreessen Horowitz
- Bukie Adebo Umeano, Anthemis Group
- Matt Harris, Bain Capital Ventures
- Vivek Krishnamurthy, Commerce Ventures
- Evan Hahn, Insight Partners
- Urvashi Barooah, Redpoint Ventures
- Stephanie Khoo, Nyca Partners
- Lindsay Fitzgerald, Vesey Ventures
Marianna Lopert-Schaye, global head of strategic partnerships & innovation (SPIN) at BNY Mellon commented: “We are honored to welcome these esteemed investors who bring a wealth of knowledge and unparalleled expertise across the fintech and B2B enterprise ecosystem. Their guidance will be instrumental to our Ascent graduates and our portfolio companies as they continue to navigate a rapidly changing landscape.”
The Ascent Programme at BNY Mellon is just one illustration of the company’s 240-year dedication to fostering creativity in the global financial sector and developing fresh approaches for customers and communities everywhere.
Furthermore, earlier last month, BNY Mellon boosted the cooperation between alternative credit expert CIFC and BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY Mellon IM).
As a result of this expanded agreement, which builds on the long-standing connection between BNY Mellon and CIFC, clients in EMEA and APAC will have access to CIFC’s US direct lending strategy through BNY Mellon IM’s worldwide distribution platform.
The collaboration has been launched during a period of time when the private credit market is tapping into both secular and cyclical growth trends; European institutions are under allocated, and investor demand is rising globally.