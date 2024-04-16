Amundi and Victory Capital have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of merging Amundi US into Victory Capital.

This would make Amundi a strategic investor of Victory Capital and establish future global distribution agreements.

In addition, the intended deal would give Amundi a link to a larger range of US-managed capabilities. It would also broaden the US investment platform for both businesses’ clients and increase Victory Capital’s international reach.

Clients of both companies would gain from the proposed deal by having access to an increased number of asset classes, such as actively managed equity, fixed income, and multi-asset investment strategies provided through separate managed accounts, mutual funds, UCITs, collective investment trusts, and model portfolios, among other investment vehicles.

Asset management company Victory Capital is a diversified US company with $175bn in total client assets and a track record of effective acquisitions.

Moreover, various distinct investment teams maintain their investment autonomy due to the company’s unique platform, which allows them to all benefit from a controlled, fully integrated operational and distribution platform.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Currently, Amundi US manages $104bn in assets for individuals and companies all over the world. Its diverse asset classes include US and international equities, fixed income, and multi-asset investment options.

Amundi US manages a sizable amount of assets and portfolios on behalf of non-US retail and institutional clients via Amundi’s extensive international distribution presence.

The addition of Amundi US as Victory Capital’s Investment Franchise would considerably grow its worldwide client base and broaden its investment capabilities as a result of its broad and solid long-term performance.

Proposed agreements:

Amundi would distribute Victory Capital’s investment offerings globally, broadening its reach outside of the US and using Amundi’s global customer base’s investment experience and performance.

Victory Capital would market Amundi’s non-US manufactured products in the US, boosting Amundi’s distribution infrastructure while also providing customers with Victory Capital’s high-performing non-US investing capabilities.

Victory Capital intends to grow its platform with its Investment Franchise, thereby increasing its client base and providing a unique potential to sell integrated strategies to non-US clients through Amundi’s worldwide distribution network and joint ventures.

The acquisition is projected to benefit Victory Capital and Amundi shareholders by raising adjusted net income and profits per share for both firms.

Valérie Baudson, chief executive officer of Amundi, said: “The proposed transaction with Victory Capital is a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in the US, while becoming a strategic shareholder in a reputable US based asset management firm with an excellent track record of growth.

“Overall, this is a compelling proposition for our clients and our employees; it would also be a value-creating deal for our shareholders with significant prospects for both revenue growth and synergies.”

David Brown, chairman and chief executive officer of Victory Capital, added: “This transaction would benefit the clients, employees, and shareholders of both organisations. Strategically, bringing the Amundi US business on to our platform increases our size and scale, adds new investment capabilities, and further strengthens our US distribution with the addition of new talent and relationships.

“Moreover, having Amundi as a strategic shareholder in our firm would strengthen our alignment on the distribution agreement and establish the foundation for an enduring and mutually beneficial long-term relationship.”