Zoe teams up with wealth planning RIA Craftwork Capital

US-based wealth platform Zoe has signed a partnership with Virginia-based registered investment advisory (RIA) Craftwork Capital.

Craftwork Capital, which manages $32m in assets, provides financial planning or investment solutions to over 100 customers.

As part of Zoe’s network, the firm will provide tailored and actionable advice to clients on the Zoe platform.

Zoe founder and CEO Andres Garcia-Amaya said: “Working with Craftwork Capital advisors is a constant reminder of how great wealth professionals accomplish impressive results when they dedicate their time and effort to getting to know their clients. Then, they carefully and thoughtfully create each strategy in a way that makes sense for the client based on their goals, risk tolerance, values, and priorities.”

Craftwork’s in-house Investment Committee creates customised investment portfolios based on the client’s unique goals, circumstances, and pain points.

Commenting on the partnership, Craftwork Capital founder and principal Ross Anderson said: “We are aware that financial goals without a plan are just wishes. We are passionate about understanding each person’s concerns and building strategies that will enable them to achieve all those goals.”

Craftwork Capital founder and principal Daniel Messeca added: “We enjoy working with Zoe’s team to create unique experiences for each client. Our partnership has enabled us to meet clients for whom we have the right solutions and are the perfect match. In addition, partnering with Zoe has allowed us to meet people we wouldn’t have met otherwise.”