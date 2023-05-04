Timothy Nicksick’s financial advisory practise has been acquired by Ty J. Young Wealth Management (TJY).

Nicksick’s practise, which is situated in Charleston, West Virginia, will help TJY extend its influence in the state.

In addition, Nicksick’s clients will have access to TJY’s full range of investing and retirement planning services.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the great people of West Virginia,” said CEO Ty Young.

“Mr. Nicksick’s pursuit of retirement and exciting collaboration with Ty J. Young Wealth Management will ensure that his clients continue to receive top-tier service for their financial goals.”

The wealth management has made 32 acquisitions in the last five years as the company expands its presence across the country to service more than 7,000 clients with an emphasis on principal safety and fair returns.

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of the largest independent wealth management organisations in the United States and was founded in 1998.

It now manages more than $1bn in assets.

Ty Young has been featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business, and other media outlets as a thought leader in financial management, retirement planning, and insurance.

It is a busy time for expansion in the US. Summit Financial Holdings is expanding with the launch of Great Lakes Private Wealth, headquartered in Michigan.

This newly formed independent practice will be led by Daniel Murphy, who holds more than 10 years of experience at Wells Fargo and more than 30 at UBS.

In addition, Summit Growth Partners, a capital solution, has taken a minority stake in Great Lakes Private Wealth. This enables the firm to tap into its resources including exclusive diversified investment solutions, integrated top-tier technology, deep risk management capabilities, and essential operational support.

Furthermore, the collaboration will give Great Lakes access to highly trained and credentialed professional with investing, financial planning, and insurance expertise.