GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 20 financial advisers by value and volume for 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co have become the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers by value and volume in 2022, respectively.

Goldman Sachs took the top spot in the deal value rankings having advised on $870bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co gained the top place in the volume table with a total of 365 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “As overall deal activity remained subdued in 2022, all the top 20 advisors by volume registered a decline in the total number of deals advised by them during the year compared to 2021, while most of the top 20 advisors by value also experienced a drop in deal value. In fact, none of the advisors were able to touch $1 trillion mark in total deal value in 2022.

“Goldman Sachs also witnessed a decline in total deal value in 2022 but still managed to lead the pack. It was the only adviser with more than $800 billion in total deal value, thereby outpacing its peers by a big margin. Goldman Sachs’s involvement in 23 mega deals valued more than $10 billion was pivotal for the firm in securing the top spot by value.



“Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co, which led by volume, was among the only two firms to have advised on more than 300 deals in 2022. It also occupied the 12th position by value.”

Based on an analysis of GlobalData’s financial deals database, JP Morgan took the second place in the value table by advising on $626bn worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley with $464bn, Citi with $433bn, and Bank of America with $420bn.

In terms of volume, Houlihan Lokey secured the second place with 319 deals, followed by PwC with 242 deals, KPMG with 235 deals, and Goldman Sachs with 234 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.