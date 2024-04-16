The fintech company C8 Technologies, located in London established by Mattias Eriksson and Ebrahim Kasenally, the former partners of BlueCrest Capital Management, has launched an FX hedging platform that uses sophisticated systematic trading models to assist firms manage their currency risks with ease.
Through the use of accessible web tools, C8 Hedge provides corporate treasurers and investment experts with accurate information on how to manage their foreign exchange exposures across several currencies in an optimal and active manner.
The platform uses machine learning and statistical algorithms to predict future FX fluctuations, allowing users to easily create bespoke hedging solutions that closely match their needs.
Its active strategy enables customers to potentially gain from currency swings, increasing returns above those supplied by passive FX hedging.
Additionally, as market conditions change, the platform can immediately take advantage of opportunities and reduce risk by providing a dynamic hedging solution that protects portfolios against unfavourable currency moves.
C8 Hedge users can:
- Calculate optimal FX hedge ratios for all their currency exposures, both assets and liabilities;
- Add risk weights for each currency exposure;
- Calculate optimal FX ratios for each currency within a portfolio risk limit;
- Use their existing FX execution implementation – no need for any integration work, and
- Keep full control of all FX hedging.
Jonathan Webb, former head of FX Strategy at Jefferies, and portfolio manager/proprietary trader at major banks (HSBC, Credit Suisse, RBS, Bank of America) and hedge funds (C-View, GLC), manages the C8 Hedge platform.
Webb said: “Managing FX exposure can be complex and easy to get wrong, a combination that provides treasurers and funds with an unwelcome problem every time they buy and sell overseas assets. C8 Hedge makes the process much simpler and effective by automating the risk management process, offering users proactive strategies to optimise outcomes while freeing them to concentrate on their fundamental business activities”.
“Applying our systematic trading models to FX hedging through an intuitive platform that anyone can use allows corporates and funds avoid the complexities they would otherwise face when they buy an asset or sell products overseas” added Eriksson.