Photo by AbsolutVision on Unsplash

Societe Generale is making some of its products listed on Spectrum available to retail investors in Italy.

Spectrum’s plug-and-play infrastructure, and its single European ISN, enabled the bank to quickly extend the scope of its geographic coverage. This was also without listing new instruments.

In addition, the range of investment solutions available to Italian retail investors via Spectrum has expanded and they now have access to a greater pool of European liquidity.

Spectrum will continue to manage a unique, international order book for each individual instrument listed by Societe Generale, that also incorporates trading volumes from Spain, Sweden, Norway and Finland, as well as Italy now, where some of these products were first made available at the end of last year.

“We’re very pleased to see Societe Generale expanding the scope of its relationship with Spectrum so soon after listing its first products with us. The firm is well known for its pioneering approach within the industry, and we look forward to continuing to work together on delivering our shared goal of providing European retail investors an innovative, accessible, safe and transparent financial market experience,” says Nicky Maan, CEO at Spectrum Markets.

“Our experience with Spectrum Markets has been very good so far, and we’ve been pleased with the way we were able to simply and efficiently add Italy to the scope of our offering on the trading venue. We see significant demand for our range of securitised derivative products from retail investors across Europe and we very much look forward to seeing how this partnership continues to develop in the coming years,” said Didier Imbert, head of public distribution Europe for Societe Generale.