The UCI Part II (SICAV) platform for wealth management customers has been established by Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions, a global provider of alternative investments to financial advisers and their clients.
The Luxembourg-based, regulated fund structure represents Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions’ dedication to offering wealth investors worldwide alternative solutions and provides investors in EMEA, Asia, and Latin America with increased utilisation of Brookfield and Oaktree strategies.
The UCI Part II platform will incorporate Brookfield’s continually offered infrastructure approach, which makes use of the company’s $293bn infrastructure platform to invest in specific transactions and assets in the areas of midstream, data, utilities, transport, renewable power and transition, and utilities.
In the upcoming quarters, Oaktree credit strategies will be among the new strategies that the firm intends to offer to the platform.
John Sweeney, Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions CEO, stated: “As we continue to grow Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions capabilities globally, the UCI Part II launch marks an exciting milestone in our product innovation efforts. We look forward to continuing to evolve and add to the number of perpetually offered and private funds for advisers and their clients.”
Tara Newbery, managing director and head of legal EMEA and APAC, added: “UCI Part II funds are an ideal wrapper for wealth investors looking to access alternative investment strategies such as those offered by Brookfield and Oaktree. The registered nature and low investment minimum of a UCI Part II allows for greater scale across key markets, but also provides greater familiarity for clients. Our UCI Part II Platform aims to simplify due diligence and onboarding processes for our distribution partners enabling our wealth partners to onboard new products efficiently.”
