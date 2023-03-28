Kristina Craig, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Sendero Wealth Management, an independent, private, partner-led wealth management firm based in San Antonio and Austin, has announced Kristina G. Craig as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Sendero is a prominent wealth management firm that specializes in helping individuals, businesses, and institutions navigate their finances.

“As Sendero grows so does our need for outstanding talent,” Partner and CEO Elizabeth Flavin Crawford expressed.

“Kristina’s vast knowledge and skillset allows us to think broader, take on more complex client projects and creatively grow and expand our teams.’’

‘’Kristina’s knowledge and expertise will benefit us in several ways,” she adds.

“She’s a strategic thinker who is not just managing for today but for tomorrow’s changing landscapes. Kristina is part of the team working with clients as they contemplate acquisition and disposition of business or personal assets, risk management and succession planning.”

Craig’s impressive career in finance includes a degree from Abilene Christian University and years of experience in accounting and tax services.

In 2010, she joined Covenant as Controller and Head of Tax Services, developing Covenant’s strong tax practice. Later, she became Chief Financial Officer, then Chief Financial Officer and Compliance Officer, and spent more than 10 years at the company.

Craig is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). She is a member of several professional organizations and is respected for her skills in accounting and compliance.

“I have had the privilege over the course of my career to work closely with clients and help create an environment that brings together resources and solutions for our clients,” Craig said.

“I am proud and excited to be part of Sendero and the forward-thinking approach that focuses on what truly matters to those we serve, today and in the future.”