AlTi Global, an independent global wealth manager with over $70bn in combined assets, has partnered up with technology investor Hiro Tamura, formerly managing partner at Atomico, to launch a new flagship expansion equity strategy that invests in private growth-stage technology firms.

Through their cooperation agreement, AlTi and Yuma Crossing Capital Advisors (“Yuma”), a company just launched by Tamura, combine his extensive background in technology investment with AlTi’s experience as a reputable allocator to private market funds.

The AlTi-Yuma approach will be centered on finding, investing in, and assisting several of recognised private technology businesses in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Moreover, the new agreement broadens AlTi’s strategic options platform into the technology domain, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to offer access to creative and distinct investment possibilities through its entire suite of wealth management services and solutions.

Tamura has over two decades of experience advising and investing in technology startups globally.

During his tenure in technology investing, he contributed to the growth of one of Europe’s significant founder-driven, independent venture capital funds and led investments in category-defining firms such as Gympass, Messagebird, Aiven, Sorare, Compass, MasterClass, Smartnews, and a number of others.

AlTi has a long history of effectively cooperating with fund managers as part of a broad range of wealth management services and solutions in response to growing customer demand for alternatives.

In addition to its fund manager partners benefiting from AlTi’s worldwide network and access, institutional leverage, market information, and operational capabilities, the company also receives access to knowledge and incentive investment possibilities across many markets and industries.

Kevin Moran, president and chief operating officer of AlTi Tiedemann Global, said: “AlTi’s strategy is to become the leading global independent wealth manager with strategic and targeted expertise in alternatives. We are committed to bringing our clients innovative investment opportunities and I am delighted to expand our capabilities into the highly compelling growth tech sector through our partnership with Hiro.”

Tamura added: “I am fortunate to be partnering with AlTi at a time when technology continues to drive innovation and create significant value for stakeholders. AlTi’s successful track record of partnering with leading fund managers, coupled with its global platform and extensive expertise, makes AlTi a clear partner of choice in building a leading technology investment platform. This partnership reflects AlTi’s commitment to be at the forefront of private investments in technology, supporting the next generation of sector-defining entrepreneurs.”