Scotiabank partnered with SigFig for the launch. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Scotiabank has launched a new tool, called Scotia Smart Investor, to give clients more control over their investments.

The Canadian lender has launched the new tool through Advice+, a platform that combines AI-powered recommendations and personalized advice in real-time.

Scotia Smart Investor has been launched through Scotia Securities, the affiliated mutual fund dealer of Scotiabank.

The tool, which features an AI-powered advice engine, will help users create, plan, monitor, and update their financial goals.

Customers can access Scotia Smart Investor directly through mobile and online. They will also receive in-person expert advice at the branches as well as virtually.

Scotiabank vice president of retail performance James Popalis said: “Consumers now play a more active role in managing their finances – especially with the range of online tools available through Scotiabank’s Advice+ Centre.

“With the access and insight that comes from self-directed investing, consumers want to feel empowered and in control, yet, to invest confidently, the value of professional, personalized advice has never been more important. Scotia Smart Investor will help them achieve their financial goals by providing them with the advice, control, and confidence to invest by themselves or book an appointment with a licensed advisor.”

For the launch of Scotia Smart Investor, Scotiabank has forged an exclusive alliance with American fintech firm SigFig.

The alliance will enable Scotiabank to offer Sig Fig’s proprietary technology to customers in Canada. SigFig CEO and co-founder Mike Sha said: “Together we are creating an accessible, flexible and stress-free planning and advice experience, transforming the way customers engage with Scotiabank.”