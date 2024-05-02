The FIQ Freedom is the newest product in FusionIQ’s progressive portfolio of cloud-based wealth management solutions, and it is available to financial advisers and institutions through its inclusive digital platform, FusionIQ One.
FIQ Freedom assists advisers considering transitioning to a more self-sufficient business model by providing a complete, turnkey solution specific to their needs, allowing them to shift to independence with ease and confidence.
Moreover, the solution simplifies the changeover procedure by providing a complete white-label wealth management platform that can give an adviser and client service in as little as six weeks.
The platform includes advanced rep as portfolio manager (Rep as PM) tools, a unified interface that connects the front, middle, and back offices, and process automations designed to help advisers evolve.
Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ stated: “We’re excited to introduce FIQ Freedom, a pioneering solution that redefines the journey to independence for financial advisers. With FIQ Freedom, advisers can break away from conventional RIA models and embrace a new era of autonomy, efficiency, and client-centricity as digital wealth leaders.”
John Guthery, chief investment officer at FusionIQ added: “FIQ Freedom represents a significant leap forward in empowering advisers to build their practices on their terms. From streamlined compliance to customisable risk tolerance assessments and sophisticated Rep as PM tools that make building, managing, analysing, and rebalancing models easy, cost-effective, and painless across client accounts, FIQ Freedom equips advisers with the technology and support they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
FIQ Freedom’s primary benefits comprise efficient digital compliance, fast and adaptable client onboarding, variable risk tolerance, and the option to run adviser models alongside third-party strategies.
Furthermore, advisers can use integrated digital compliance tools to automate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tracking, incorporate Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and prioritise gathering and verifying customer information through a Customer Identification Program (CIP), minimising laborious tasks and paperwork in a compliant middle office.
The quick and adaptable 100% digital client onboarding process from FIQ Freedom provides alternatives for adviser-led, rep-assisted, or client-driven onboarding.
Additionally, adviser’s preferences can be catered for when it comes to risk tolerance assessments and grading, due to the alterable questionnaire that comes with the solution.
Data security compliance is a significant responsibility, and a digital Adviser Workstation also gives professionals complete control over their practice with a dashboard that provides a consolidated envision of their whole book of business.
“Our mission at FusionIQ is to make it easy for financial advisers and institutions to lead the digital wealth revolution,” Healy concluded. “With FIQ Freedom, we’re providing advisers with the advanced portfolio management tools, dedicated operational and technical support, and flexibility they need to thrive in today’s fast-changing landscape.”