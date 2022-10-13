One Four Nine Group continues buying spree with HFL deal

HFL provides pensions, investments, mortgages and financial protection services. Credit: jarmoluk from Pixabay.

British independent fund manager One Four Nine Group has acquired HFL Financial Advisers for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Nottingham, HFL was founded in 2013 by Peter Haigh, Peter Frogson and Nic Lewis.

HFL provides its clients in the East Midlands with pensions, investments, mortgages and financial protection services.

The latest deal, which is the sixth by One Four Nine Group since its inception in October last year, expanded the firm’s reach into the East Midlands.

It increased the group’s total assets under management to over £1bn. The financial adviser currently has 80 employees and 3,000 customers.

The new deal comes shortly after One Four Nine Group announced the acquisition of Russell Gibson Financial Management in August this year.

Russell Gibson provides tax-compliant alternative investment solutions as well as financial advice.

One Four Nine Group CEO Matthew Bugden said: “I have personally known the senior team at HFL for many years, therefore it is incredibly rewarding to be able to welcome them to the One Four Nine family and bring their considerable expertise to our team.

“Having a firm of HFL’s quality choose One Four Nine as their home is an excellent endorsement of our leadership team, company values and culture – a collaborative environment where financial advisers and their teams are supported with market leading technology and infrastructure.”

In addition, One Four Nine Group reached a long-term financing agreement with Cordet Capital Partners to gain access to additional acquisition opportunities.