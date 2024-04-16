Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash.

In 2024, investors continue to navigate a challenging landscape marked by fluctuating monetary policies attempting to balance the imperatives of growth and inflation management. Victoria McGurran writes

This macroeconomic uncertainty casts a shadow over the appeal of traditional assets like bonds and listed equities.

Consequently, the alternatives market, notably private equity, has emerged as a compelling option for experienced professional investors. In light of the uncertainty surrounding traditional assets, investors are increasingly looking to supplement their private equity fund investments with a deal-by-deal approach. This strategy can offer greater flexibility, allowing for targeted investments in specific companies and sectors to align with individual investment objectives.

Victoria McGurran, Director of Private Client Relations at Maven

Resilience of the alternative market

As investors look to make their portfolios more resilient, they are seeking to access alternative assets as a means to mitigate volatility and improve risk adjusted returns amidst an uncertain economic outlook. Financial data provider Preqin reports that the assets managed by private capital funds in Europe increased near fourfold in the decade leading up to 2021, with an anticipated annual growth rate of roughly 11% continuing forward.

A study by the US-headquartered Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association (CAIA) reveals that over a 21-year time period ending in 2021, private equity allocations by state pensions yielded an impressive 11% net-of-fee annualised return. This surpassed the 6.9% annualised return typically earned through investments in listed equities by a margin of 4.1%.

Advantages of a deal-by-deal approach to private equity

Although the basic investment case for private equity is strong, gaining access to such deals outside the institutional sphere is not so straightforward. New entrants to the market have increased the access non-institutional investors have to private equity funds. However, for experienced investors, accessing these investments through a deal-by-deal approach, such as offered by private market specialists such as Maven Capital Partners, has several advantages.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It provides investors with much more flexibility: allowing them to choose specific investment opportunities that align with their particular investment goals and appetite for risk, and, further, gives them access to a diversified pool of curated investments, each of which can be considered individually on their own merits. Such a strategy also offers a more nuanced approach to risk management. By spreading investments across multiple deals, investors can reduce the impact of any one or more investment on their portfolio’s overall performance, whilst retaining total autonomy over their investment choices.

With such an approach, investors also have greater clarity and control over their investments. Since each deal is evaluated individually, investors have access to detailed information about the company, its financials, its management, its business model, and its growth prospects. Once again, the effect is to empower investors to consider each opportunity in turn, rather than simply committing their money to a blind pool. Additionally, adopting a deal-by-deal strategy can serve as a valuable complement to an existing portfolio that is already diversified across more mainstream products such as VCTs and listed private equity investment trusts.

All this gives deal-by-deal private equity investing the potential to outperform other strategies. By carefully selecting investment opportunities individually, a discerning investor can focus their capital on companies with promising growth prospects and strong potential for good returns. This targeted approach, combined with active involvement from co-investment specialists in the portfolio companies, using their wealth of experience and sector knowledge, gives the potential for higher returns for investors.

Manager Selection is Key

Given the complexity of identifying suitable private market opportunities, it is imperative that seasoned investors looking to access alternative assets on a deal-by-deal basis collaborate with an experienced market specialist. Investment managers with experience in the larger private equity market can leverage off their proven experience in the sector to compliment the requirements of private investors. Such specialists possess the expertise to pinpoint opportunities that align with a client’s investment strategy and the sector-specific knowledge required to guide each deal to exit.

As investors reassess their portfolios at the start of this year, the trend towards broadening access to private equity is expected to accelerate.

For investors seeking to enhance the resilience and bolster the performance of their portfolios, deal-by-deal private equity investing is poised to become an integral component of their investment strategies.

Victoria McGurran is the director of Private Client Relations at Maven