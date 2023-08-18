Al Shimmari will oversee Mashreq’s corporate strategy and ESG initiatives in his new role.

He will coordinate company objectives with long-term sustainable growth and industry standards for critical ESG measures, as well as further integrate Mashreq’s ESG profile with global efforts to combat climate change.

Additionally, he will focus on developing competency in this area, increasing ESG outreach, and developing strategic initiatives that are in line with the bank’s overall strategy plan.

With 29 years of experience, Al Shimmari has managed numerous high-level positions in the public sector, including the Ministry of Interior, where he oversaw initiatives for digital transformation and artificial intelligence, handled governance and risk, and served as chief information security officer.

Furthermore, he held executive positions at the Abu Dhabi Police.

At Mashreq, Al Shimmari was formerly senior vice president and head of risk strategy and governance.

Stating on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, group CEO of Mashreq, said: “We extend a warm welcome to Faisal as he joins the Mashreq senior leadership team. His wealth of experience, strategic thinking, and an in-depth knowledge of ESG best practices will be an invaluable asset as he leads the bank’s Corporate Strategy and supports regional efforts towards achieving net zero. In this role Faisal will build on the great strides Mashreq has made in raising the bar on societal, governance and environmental objectives. His dedication to sustainability and innovation aligns seamlessly with our values and aspirations as a company.’’

Al Shimmari added: “I am excited to take on this important role in today’s landscape as Head of ESG and Corporate Strategy. The bank’s forward-looking vision and strategy aligns with the UAE’s efforts to transform and accelerate climate action. I look forward to working together with the team and our clients to better understand the challenges they face in meeting their climate commitments and developing new strategies to overcome them. Mashreq is an organization that has proven its commitment to taking serious action when it comes to combatting the effects of climate change, and I am proud to be a part of the Mashreq sustainability journey.”

The head of ESG and corporate strategy’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.