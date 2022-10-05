Lombard Odier and E4S collaborate on circular economy research

Lombard Odier and The Enterprise for Society Center, E4S, have announced a collaboration to research the transition towards a circular economy.

As a result, Lombard Odier and E4S will work together in developing pioneering research that is focused on understanding the nature of becoming a circular economy.

This builds on Lombard Odier’s existing work in the field and hopes to define the way the adoption of circular business models can accelerate these environmental transitions.

Hubert Keller, senior managing partner of Lombard Odier, said: “As a wealth and asset manager with a strong focus on sustainable investing, we believe it is critical for us to understand companies’ alignment and financial exposure to environmental transitions. The circular economy and the comprehensive transformation of our material systems forms a key part of this transition and we hope that this research collaboration with E4S will lead to a deeper appreciation of these themes.”

Jean-Pierre Danthine, co-managing director of E4S, continued: “We believe bending our current linear economy into a more circular one is an absolute priority to stay within planetary boundaries. We know how challenging this will be, but we are convinced that by combining our skills and approaches, we can pioneer the necessary transition within the short time period at our disposal.”

Jean-Philippe Bonardi, co-managing director of E4S, added: “Our partnership with Lombard Odier is a great opportunity to show that by building bridges between academia and business, we can shift to an economy that benefits both people and the planet.”

Thomas Höhne-Sparborth, Head of Sustainability Research at Lombard Odier Investment Managers said: “To accelerate the transition to a net zero and nature-positive economy, roadmaps to that end-goal will be essential. Scientific research on pathways linked to climate mitigation are increasingly well-developed, but the same depth of understanding around the circular economy has thus far been lacking and we are excited to work with E4S to address this crucial gap”.