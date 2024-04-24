Lombard Odier has added PrivilEdge – Robeco Emerging Markets Equities Beta Enhanced to its lineup of open architecture funds.

By using a strict factor-based investment strategy, the fund seeks to give investors steady returns from emerging market equities.

To create a diverse and liquid portfolio of 350–400 stocks, the fund uses a quantitative strategy to sift through an initial investment universe of approximately 2,500 EM stocks.

Security selection is based on a systematic procedure that takes into account essential qualities such as valuation, momentum, quality, short-term indicators, and analyst research.

In addition to seeking to provide continuous alpha, the Fund aims to counteract macro and style biases and offers investors aspects of both active and passive investing.

Its systematic approach to security selection, along with its widely broad portfolio, allows it to operate with low tracking error.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

A team dedicated to managing quantitative portfolios will oversee the Fund, with assistance from a network including more than 40 seasoned quantitative researchers and experts in emerging markets.

Lombard Odier established the PrivilEdge fund platform in February 2014 to give users access to a diverse variety of externally managed funds in a UCITS structure.

The wealth management open architecture team seeks innovative fund managers with the expertise to implement tailored strategies that match investors’ portfolio demands, using a variety of diverse methods across asset classes.

Maxime Perrin, head of Open Architecture at Lombard Odier, said: “In today’s market environment, investors are continuing to look for new sources of return. The PrivilEdge platform continues to evolve to reflect the needs of investors by offering access to a diversified range of investment solutions. The quantitative strategy, applied to emerging markets, makes this a really exciting opportunity for clients. The team at Robeco are highly experienced in quant, thematic, credit and emerging market investment strategies, and we’re delighted to add this fund to our platform.”

Weili Zhou, head quant investing & research at Robeco, added: “Robeco is proud to deliver our emerging markets quantitative stock selection expertise to Lombard Odier’s PrivilEdge fund platform. Over the last two decades we have demonstrated our ability to deliver strong and consistent alpha in both developed and emerging markets and we very much look forward to working together with the team at Lombard Odier.”

As of the end of March 2024, the PrivilEdge platform held assets totalling over CHF4.7bn ($5.1bn) across 32 funds, with each plan available in a variety of share classes to meet investors’ registration and reporting needs.