Lombard Odier has added PrivilEdge – Robeco Emerging Markets Equities Beta Enhanced to its lineup of open architecture funds.
By using a strict factor-based investment strategy, the fund seeks to give investors steady returns from emerging market equities.
To create a diverse and liquid portfolio of 350–400 stocks, the fund uses a quantitative strategy to sift through an initial investment universe of approximately 2,500 EM stocks.
Security selection is based on a systematic procedure that takes into account essential qualities such as valuation, momentum, quality, short-term indicators, and analyst research.
In addition to seeking to provide continuous alpha, the Fund aims to counteract macro and style biases and offers investors aspects of both active and passive investing.
Its systematic approach to security selection, along with its widely broad portfolio, allows it to operate with low tracking error.
A team dedicated to managing quantitative portfolios will oversee the Fund, with assistance from a network including more than 40 seasoned quantitative researchers and experts in emerging markets.
Lombard Odier established the PrivilEdge fund platform in February 2014 to give users access to a diverse variety of externally managed funds in a UCITS structure.
The wealth management open architecture team seeks innovative fund managers with the expertise to implement tailored strategies that match investors’ portfolio demands, using a variety of diverse methods across asset classes.
Maxime Perrin, head of Open Architecture at Lombard Odier, said: “In today’s market environment, investors are continuing to look for new sources of return. The PrivilEdge platform continues to evolve to reflect the needs of investors by offering access to a diversified range of investment solutions. The quantitative strategy, applied to emerging markets, makes this a really exciting opportunity for clients. The team at Robeco are highly experienced in quant, thematic, credit and emerging market investment strategies, and we’re delighted to add this fund to our platform.”
Weili Zhou, head quant investing & research at Robeco, added: “Robeco is proud to deliver our emerging markets quantitative stock selection expertise to Lombard Odier’s PrivilEdge fund platform. Over the last two decades we have demonstrated our ability to deliver strong and consistent alpha in both developed and emerging markets and we very much look forward to working together with the team at Lombard Odier.”
As of the end of March 2024, the PrivilEdge platform held assets totalling over CHF4.7bn ($5.1bn) across 32 funds, with each plan available in a variety of share classes to meet investors’ registration and reporting needs.