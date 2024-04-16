The parent company of UK-based Brown Shipley, Luxembourg-based Quintet Private Bank has introduced the first of several multi-manager UCITS funds created in partnership with global asset manager BlackRock.

This comes after the Quintet Group, including Brown Shipley, signed a partnership document with BlackRock in 2023 that will expand its investment capabilities.

Moreover, this move will boost the group’s ability to meet the future requirements of its clients while maintaining control over its investment decision-making.

These actively managed, single asset class funds will combine a number of third-party managers into a single fund with the goal of enhancing diversification and supporting portfolio performance, illustrating Quintet’s open-architecture approach, and backed by BlackRock’s size and investment expertise.

Services will only be offered to Brown Shipley clients in the UK.

After receiving regulatory authorisation, the first fund, QMM Actively Managed US Equity, was introduced and is only accessible to clients of Brown Shipley and Quintet Group for investments, including as a component of the private bank’s flagship portfolios.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This product, denominated in US dollars, combines actively managed US stock strategies that favour various styles in an attempt to exceed its benchmark.

Furthermore, the US equity fund, like the three additional multi-manager funds is set to launch with BlackRock by the end of May 2024 which spans across global high-yield bonds, Continental European equities, and global investment-grade corporate bonds – incorporates environmental, social, and governance considerations are all consistent with Quintet’s sustainable investment policy.

Quintet is going to employ Aladdin, BlackRock’s own investment technology platform, for risk analytics and reporting.

Bryan Crawford, Quintet group head of investment & client solutions and member of the Authorised Management Committee stated: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the first fund in collaboration with BlackRock, reflecting our ability to deliver robust client outcomes, superior client experience and ongoing investment innovation. As we look ahead to the launch of additional funds with BlackRock, we are excited about providing our clients with access to an even broader universe of investment opportunities.”

Bettina Mazzocchi, co-head of wealth solutions EMEA, multi-asset strategies & solutions at BlackRock, said: “We have worked with Quintet to create a set of innovative solutions exclusively for their clients which combine best-in-class investment strategies and seek to deliver more durable outcomes across all market environments. Each of the funds has been tailored to meet the needs of Quintet’s clients and draws upon BlackRock’s investment expertise and the strength of our risk-management platform to drive product and portfolio innovation.”