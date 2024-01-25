Quintet Private Bank has appointed Christine Lynch as group chief risk officer and a member of the authorised management committee.
Lynch joined Quintet on 15 January 2024 and has over 25 years of worldwide expertise. She takes on her new post in Luxembourg.
She previously served as London-based chief risk officer, wholesale and markets & securities services, and head of enterprise risk, Europe, at HSBC. Lynch also additionally held position as chief risk officer at HSBC Private Bank Switzerland and as regional chief risk officer for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at HSBC throughout her career.
Furthermore, Lynch succeeds Philip Tremble, who resigned last year after more than 40 years in banking.
Group CEO Chris Allen commented: “Christine is highly inclusive leader who brings to our firm a great breadth of experience across risk disciplines and global markets. As a member of our leadership team, she will make an important contribution to Quintet’s sustained growth by maintaining a sound risk-management framework, ensuring that we manage risk appropriately, reflecting the interests of all our stakeholders.”
“After many years at one of the world’s biggest banks, I am excited to join Quintet, an independent wealth manager that cuts through complexity, fosters collaboration and prioritises client proximity,” said Lynch. “I look forward to working in partnership with my colleagues across Europe and the UK, contributing my experience and insight to this highly client-centric firm.”
Founded in 1949, Quintet Private Bank (Europe) S.A. has its headquarters in Luxembourg and employs 2,000 specialists to staff its operations in 50 cities throughout Europe.
Quintet, an established innovator in private banking, provides services to a wide spectrum of institutional and professional clients, including family offices, foundations, and outside asset managers, in addition to affluent people and their families.