The partnership aims to improve the Quintet Group’s capacity to offer suitable clients private-market investment opportunities while also expanding Moonfare’s expanding global distribution network.
According to the conditions of the agreement, the European private banking group will provide suitable clients with access to an entirety digital investment platform powered by Moonfare.
It will offer private market funds, focusing on strategies in the private equity and infrastructure space, and that has been chosen and approved by the Quintet Group.
This portal offers a multitude of resources and data to customers and client advisors, such as product collaterals, paperless subscription, client reporting, and portfolio analytics.
Bryan Crawford, Quintet group head of investment & client solutions stated: “We are delighted to partner with Moonfare. Working together, we will be able to offer our clients enhanced choice and sourcing of top-quartile managers, with the capability to build high-quality portfolios in the private-market space at a competitive cost and with a lower minimum entry point. Retaining full control of our alternative-investment proposition design and decision-making, we will also provide our clients with access to a digital platform to simplify the investment process.”
Furthermore, the deal allows Moonfare to increase its distribution capacity in the high-net-worth market through a dependable partner with operations in Europe and the UK.
“Moonfare’s mission is to lead a new era for private market investing and open the door to potentially higher returns for more people,” added Steffen Pauls, founder, and CEO of Moonfare. “The Quintet Group has spent decades establishing high levels of trust with wealthy individuals and families in Europe and the UK, so we are particularly pleased to be partnering with them to help further that mission.”
With assets under management of €2.7bn ($2.86bn) and operations in 23 nations, Moonfare offers a distinctive platform for digital onboarding and channelling of private investments via a carefully selected group of top-tier funds from some of the top private equity managers
The Quintet Group manages around £75bn ($92bn) in total client assets and has operations in about 50 cities throughout Europe and the UK.
Along with Brown Shipley, InsingerGilissen (Netherlands), Merck Fink (Germany), Puilaetco (Belgium), Quintet Denmark, and Quintet Luxembourg are among the private banks that jointly make up Quintet’s family.