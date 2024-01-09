HSBC has named Anthony Hingley as its head of global private banking in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man (CIIOM).

Hingley takes the role from Kevin Herbert, who has retire after more than 35 years with the bank.

He will drive HSBC and its private banking strategy in the islands alongside the bank’s global private banking business and wider international wealth management strategy.

In 1999, Hingley joined HSBC and has worked in several markets since then for private banking. Most recently, he was managing director, global India, MENA, and Europe for HSBC Global Private Banking.

Warwick Long, CEO, HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Anthony back to the Channel Islands as we continue to focus on growing our private banking proposition for both local and international customers. Anthony’s global client experience and deep relationship network across our core markets, combined with his knowledge of the local market will add huge value as we continue to support the growth of our business, which remains strategically important for the group both across Europe and globally.”

Hingley added: “We have a fantastic team in place in the islands who continue to deliver exceptional service, and I’m excited by our potential as we look forward to 2024 and beyond.”

HSBC has also become the first bank to utilise quantum protection for AI-powered FX trading.

As a result, HSBC is exploring how quantum cryptography can protect highly sensitive trading data against possible cyber threats as powerful as quantum attacks.

In a world-first trial, HSBC protected its HSBC AI Markets terminal with quantum protection, using Quantum Key Distribution, to shield a €30m ($32.4m) trade into dollars.

In addition, this trial, powered by BT, Toshiba, and AWS, proves the bank is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve to protect its customers’ and clients’ assets in the modern day.