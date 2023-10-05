As part of the agreement with Kneip and Nasdaq, standardised 5-character NFN identities for investment products will be introduced on the FNZ worldwide asset management platform.

Through implementing a widely shared standard framework, this initiative will increase visibility and simplify accessibility for financial products in Europe.

Investors can now benefit from more product transparency and a more effective purchasing process due to this wider cooperation.

The NFN identification will be available on FNZ’s wealth management platform and eliminate some frequent industry obstacles when examining investment possibilities.

By making it easier for users to look for products on the FNZ platforms, this will enhance the interface for investors.

NFN identities from Nasdaq will be made accessible throughout their whole distribution network.

40% of the European UCITs are serviced by Kneip’s fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management sector.

By offering precise and reliable audits across vendors and platforms, Kneip continually oversees the data of its clients.

In partnership with NFN, Kneip offers client data to the market while utilising NFN’s distribution networks to increase the visibility of mutual fund symbols.

FNZ blends modern technology, infrastructure, and investment operations into a single, advanced platform, permitting financial institutions to quickly deliver personalised services and new wealth products that are flawlessly linked with their clients’ demands.

Enrique Sacau, CEO of Kneip commented: “As the exclusive partner of the Nasdaq Fund Network in Europe for registration of mutual funds, we are particularly excited to be working with FNZ to solve problems for the industry and to make it easier for European investors to find funds.”

Adam Green CEO, asset management solutions, at FNZ said: “We’re delighted to partner with Kneip and Nasdaq to further accelerate innovation and transformation across the asset and wealth Management industry.’’

“We are excited to work with FNZ & Kneip to provide investors with greater transparency and a more efficient process for transacting investment products,” added Garrick Stavrovich vice president of investment intelligence, Nasdaq.