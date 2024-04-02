The Eccta First Came Into Law On 26 October 2023. Credit: Simon Jhuan/shutterstock.

The UK is currently undergoing a major overhaul of its legal framework for tackling financial crime following the staggered implementation of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA), which first came into law on 26 October 2023.

Monday, 4 March, saw ECCTA’s next stage of delivery: a new set of policing powers for the UK government’s public register of companies, Companies House, which now has enhanced means to query any information submitted to (or already on) its register, challenging filings that are suspicious and potentially criminal. This, alongside a string of new requirements coming into force later this year (or next), means that companies will need to submit more information to Companies House, especially when setting up a brand new business.

At the heart of all this is a drive for greater corporate transparency and reliability of information, says Nicholas Campion, a director and chartered governance professional at 1st Formations, the UK’s largest company formation agent. “Companies House wants to know that the people who ultimately run and control a company actually exist.”

Quite remarkably, this has not been the case since, for many years now, any and all information provided to the register has been unverified. This is one of the reasons why the UK is among the world’s easiest jurisdictions in which to form a business, arguably too easy.

“Right now, I can create a company in 20 minutes and name my address and directors, no questions asked,” says Campion. “In other words, in a matter of minutes there’s nothing stopping someone from sending absolute make-believe rubbish to the Companies House register. The truth doesn’t matter. They’ll still get a my company, limited liability, and a legal vehicle in a respected jurisdiction.”

This porous state of affairs began in 2015, during an initial corporate transparency drive that saw Westminster pioneer the creation of (what is now) a vastly superior, easily accessible and, crucially, free and fully digital public register of all businesses in the UK, courtesy of Companies House. This information is exceptionally useful and, as a dataset, is worth several billion GBP. “Unlike in most other countries, anyone around the world can view the UK’s register of companies without any charge or fee. Not only is this good marketing for the country, but the more eyes you have on the economy, the more inclined people will be to act in good faith, or at least, that was the idea,” says Campion.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In reality, the register has been vulnerable to misuse and abuse by people both in and outside the UK. Under the guise of a limited liability company, criminals have used Companies House to commit fraud, money laundering and other unlawful activity, says Freddie-Nicolle Brace, head of legal at 1st Formations.

Indeed, it is well known that the register is littered with fake directors and inaccurate information, such as one famous case wherein an Italian journalist set up a company in the name of a notorious Sicilian mafia boss, Messina Denaro, headquartering it at 10 Downing Street – a publicity stunt aimed at showcasing the weaknesses in British law that allows people to set up shell companies to launder money across the globe. Meanwhile, the actual Italian Mafia reportedly managed to set up one UK firm with a director named Ottavio Il Ladro di Galline (“The Chicken Thief”), whose job was listed as Truffatore (“fraudster”).

“For years, Companies House has done zero checks and incorporated almost any company that came its way, an approach that allowed some people to abuse the UK’s legal respectability and, in the long run, eroded the UK’s reputation as a stable jurisdiction to carry out business, something that would only decrease the nation’s investment appeal,” says Campion.

ECCTA is set to reverse this trend by improving the reliability and security of the register, or in other words, making sure that the people listed on it actually exist, a crucial step in any effort to counter money laundering and other forms of economic or political crime. As previously alluded to, this means increased reporting requirements (and powers) to Companies House, especially the new identity verification check, something that is set to be rolled out in October of this year. For this, it remains unclear what paperwork Companies House will demand.

Foreign investors to the UK may reasonably question whether ECCTA makes the UK a trickier place to set up shop. The legislation certainly adds more red tape to the process of forming a company in the country.

However, in other respects, ECCTA speeds up the process. When it comes to information sharing and reliability, the UK could be described as behind the curve compared to the likes of France and Germany, where the threshold for submitting information to their equivalent of Companies House is often much higher and stricter. This has meant that, for many foreign investors prospecting the UK, especially for a merger or acquisition, the process has been delayed upon the discovery that, unlike in their home countries, they cannot rely on the information provided by Companies House and do their due diligence properly, in the same way, they might do in other jurisdictions. As a result, said investors are forced to source the information via other means, should they want to know who exactly they are getting into bed with, so to speak, explains Campion.

Meanwhile, some non-Brits and foreign investors have said they feel targeted by ECCTA. But the new rules apply to everyone, domestic or foreign, says Brace. “ECCTA is just about transparency. So, if you’re coming from another country to invest in the UK with honest and legal intentions, there’s nothing to worry about.”

Although ECCTA has been years in the making, the legislation was accelerated by the onset of the war in Ukraine, which led to the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. As a result, the UK government expedited its plans to tackle money laundering by foreign entities, leading to the implementation of ECCTA’s prototype: the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022, which obliged overseas entities to register the beneficial owners of UK properties, as part of an effort to better ensure that assets held by sanctioned individuals can be controlled.

The Register of Overseas Entities, operated by Companies House, has now been running since mid-2022. Any overseas entity that wants to buy, sell or transfer property or land in the UK must identify their beneficial owners and register them if the individual holds more than 25% of the shares or voting rights in the entity. In addition, it can appoint the majority of its directors or have some other significant influence or control over it (including through a trust or partnership structure). Failure to register (or submit false information) is a criminal offence and prevents the entity from being able to buy, sell, or mortgage UK property in future. Entities or their officers who refuse to register or keep their information up to date face restrictions on selling the property, and those who violate the rules could face a fine of up to £2,500 ($3,082) per day and up to five years in prison.