JPMorgan marked an important turning point for the company in the UK by establishing its first office in Manchester.

According to About Manchester, Khayyam Jumani, a veteran advisor, will supervise a team of private banking specialists in Greater Manchester.

They will provide wealth management advice and services to individuals, family offices, charities, and family foundations.

“It is an exciting time for our organisation, and I’m delighted to embark on our journey in Manchester,” stated Oliver Gregson, region head of JPMorgan Private Bank in the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands.

“Today, the ten boroughs of Greater Manchester represent tens of thousands of enterprises in leading sectors like advanced manufacturing, digital and technology, life sciences and healthcare. It is for these reasons and many more that I’m delighted to bring a dedicated team and hub of resources under one roof in Manchester, which, when combined with JPMorgan’s global resources, will deliver unparalleled depth of expertise, knowledge, and capabilities for clients across the region.”

Jumani, the UK North team leader, has worked for JPMorgan for 12 years and has substantial experience in corporate banking, lending, and global investments.

Previously, Jumani worked as a management consultant for Logica Consulting before joining J.P. Morgan.

He joined the private bank in 2013 and has been servicing clients around the UK for several years, assisting in the establishment of JPMorgan’s footprint in the region.

Jumani began working at JPMorgan Chase as a member of the corporate bank strategy team before joining the Private Bank.

During this time, he assisted the corporate bank in growing in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“As Greater Manchester has become a critically important hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity, it was important for us to expand our physical footprint and act as a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth by empowering business leaders, individuals and families through our advice, resources, solutions and global reach,’’ Jumani added.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester commented: “Greater Manchester’s financial services sector is the largest in the UK outside of London, with the country’s largest regional fintech ecosystem. The opening of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s first office in Manchester is a further boost for the sector, bringing another global brand into the city centre. Beyond creating jobs and stimulating investment, this decision is a tremendous vote of confidence in the strength of the wider city-region’s economy.”

The firm has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Bournemouth.

JPMorgan has established itself as the go-to advisor for many individuals and families throughout the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands through different initiatives.