Shannon Hobbs has been named chief people officer by BNY Mellon. Effective from 3 June, Hobbs is scheduled to join the company and become a member of the executive committee.
She will report to Robin Vince, the president and chief executive officer.
“Our people and culture are among our core strengths, and the People Team is central to how we will continue to succeed as a firm and as a top talent destination,” stated Vince.
“Shannon is a proven leader with a commercial mindset, and deep expertise in operational and transformational leadership within our industry. We are delighted to welcome her to BNY Mellon as we continue to power our culture.”
Hobbs most recently served as chief people officer at GEICO, where she oversaw all facets of talent and people strategy, including hiring, diversity and inclusion, team engagement, leadership development, pay and benefits, internal and external communications, and change management.
Moreover, Hobbs was American Century Investments’ chief human resources officer prior to this. She spent a decade in important human resources leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase earlier in her career.
“This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining BNY Mellon, a global financial institution with a 240-year history and an even more compelling future,” added Hobbs.
“The pace of change in financial services has never been faster, but the differentiator will always be culture and our talent. I am looking forward to working with BNY Mellon’s talented people and leaders as we continue to build and empower a world-class team that helps our clients achieve their ambitions.”
Furthermore, earlier this month, BNY Mellon unveiled the 2024 Venture Capital Advisory Board (VCAB) for the Ascent Programme, a group of eminent international investors who will counsel and advise Ascent Programme members.
Participants in the programme work together with a global panel of engineers, clients, BNY Mellon executives, and the VCAB to assess their services and assist in resolving issues within the financial ecosystem.