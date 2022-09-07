Hazeltree opens fintech engineering centre in UK to support private investment firms

Hazeltree opens new fintech engineering centre in UK. Credit: Robynne Hu on Unsplash.

Hazeltree, a treasury and liquidity management technology provider, has opened a new fintech engineering centre in Bournemouth, UK.

The centre is situated near The Triangle in the heart of Bournemouth, an expanding coastal tech hub in the country.

It is designed to house as much as 70 employees. Hazeltree aims to fill the centre by more than half of its capacity by the end of this year.

Developed as part of the company’s expansion initiative, the new centre will offer its cloud-based fintech solutions to various players in the private markets investment industry.

Hedge funds and other asset managers operating throughout Europe will also be benefited from the centre.

The centre is anticipated to commence its operation officially on 1 November 2022. It will employ software developers, product managers and owners, in addition to DevOps and client services staff.

The workforce will focus on designing, building, and bringing new customers to Hazeltree’s portfolio, stated the company.

The company is currently undertaking recruitment drive in London, New York and Hong Kong for various positions.

Hazeltree chief technology officer and private markets head Sol Zlotchenko said: “With its engineering power and depth of tech talent, we are confident the centre will help take Hazeltree from strength to strength as we further enhance our best-of-breed treasury and liquidity management FinTech capabilities at a time of increasing complexity in global markets.”

Last month, Hazeltree secured $14m investment in a funding round led by FINTOP Capital, a venture capital firm that serves fintech B2B software as a service (SaaS) market.