Richard Charnock has been appointed as an independent director to the board of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management.

Charnock brings considerable wealth and savings sector experience to the role, having held top positions at abrdn, Standard Life, and Lloyds Bank.

In 2022, Charnock received the coveted PAM lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the private client industry.

Charnock is knowledgeable and passionate about the wealth and savings environment.

He also led the securities industry’s ethics and integrity agenda in the wake of the financial crisis and actively promotes diversity and inclusion in the financial services sector.

Tracey Davidson, chairman of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management commented,” I am thrilled to have Richard join us as a board member. Richard has had a stellar executive career in the wealth industry, he has a well-earned reputation for professionalism and is a positive cultural leader. With all these attributes he is therefore a perfect fit for Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management, and we are proud to have him join the team.”

Charnock added, ”I have known of Handelsbanken for many years, and it is a company I greatly admire. I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together.”

Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management provides a comprehensive variety of wealth and investment management services to private consumers, charities, and corporate entities within the United Kingdom.

Retirement, pensions, inheritance, and tax planning, as well as investment management, are among the services provided.

The company was founded in Sweden in 1871 and currently has a large network of branches in the United Kingdom.

Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the conduct of investment business and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Handelsbanken plc.