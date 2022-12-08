Goji, Apex Group partner to facilitate digital investor onboarding

Goji will drive Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

UK-based technology firm Goji has forged an alliance with financial services provider APEX Group to help alternative fund managers with the process of digital investor onboarding.

Under the partnership, both the firms seek to consolidate various stages of investment process.

Goji will drive Apex Group’s digital onboarding solution that will target the alternative fund managers who supervise both closed and open-ended funds.

Using the solution, the fund managers will be able to onboard their investors from anywhere in the world through a single, online platform.

The platform can be configured to handle anti-money laundering and know your customer (KYC) requirements across various jurisdictions.

It also features pre-mapped subscriptions files as well as allows users to digitally sign and upload documentation.

Using the platform, fund managers can reuse the verified KYC if required to minimise duplication, among others.

Apex Group global head of product – open ended David Barry said: “As private markets become more accessible, our clients are dealing with higher volumes of investors, making it more important than ever to streamline their onboarding processes.

“Having the right technology and expertise in place to enable the automation of those processes and mitigate risks, is critical.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Goji which will help our alternative fund management clients to reduce manual, paper-based processing for onboarding, subscriptions and other operations, delivering valuable time and resource efficiencies.”

In August this year, Apex Group launched a new digital banking platform to provide institutional customers with improved services.