The collaboration with 1-ClickTrade offers modern FusionIQ technology, which improves ETF marketing and asset management.

It intends to make advisers’ lives easier, fund managers broader in reach, and marketing efforts more efficient.

IQvestment is an algorithmic portfolio management software and research tool and provides investment portfolios.

Scott Martin, managing editor of The Wealth Advisor stated: “Advisers and asset managers have been complaining for years that there’s a deep disconnect between delivering information about investment solutions and implementation, which is where 1-ClickTrade system comes into play. At last, advisers can trade directly into client accounts whenever they encounter a superior and suitable fit for the portfolio, unlocking improved investment outcomes faster and more efficiently. And the fund managers finally see results in real time. This is the future.”

The assets held by ETFs in the United States alone surpass $10trn, which is precisely dispersed among 3,200 ETF products.

According to industry watchers, this dynamic sector has limitless potential for growth and innovative developments.

“We’re excited to have the FusionIQ One platform power 1-ClickTrade,” said Mark Healy, chief executive officer of FusionIQ. “Our integrated wealth management platform has the flexibility to deliver game-changing innovation to a broad range of new initiatives in financial services, creating value beyond conventional approaches to wealth creation.”

FusionIQ‘s Digital Advice module serves as the foundational technology for this collaboration.

Customers can use the module to click directly on ETF adverts in periodicals using 1-ClickTrade, which takes them to a risk tolerance survey and matches them with the portfolio they choose.

1-ClickTrade provides advisers and their clients with a seamless experience while expanding the distribution reach of product suppliers.

It is waiting for the patent to be approved.

Partnerships key elements include the following:

Innovative “Buy Now” Approach: 1-ClickTrade replaces standard “Learn More” buttons with “Buy Now” alternatives, cutting the sales cycle in half and enhancing promotional efficiency.

Real-Time Digital Dashboard: Advisers receive access to real-time statistics on fund flows for each ETF, allowing them to make informed investment decisions. The dashboard will deliver up to 80% of all money flow data in a single pane of glass.

Expedited Investment Process: Investors can move quickly from initial interest to action, decreasing the time needed for investments.

Inclusivity: Financial journals can explore data monetization options by joining the 1-ClickTrade ecosystem.

Enhanced Transparency and Convenience: Real-time data equips advisers to make reliable choices immediately, benefiting clients.