Patrick Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (second from right), Peter Tung, Regional Head, Private Banking, Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered (second from left), Ivan Chan, Chief Distribution Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (first from right), and Alson Ho, Head of Wealth Solutions, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered (first from left) announced the launch of a new bancassurance distribution partnership for Standard Chartered’s private banking clients in Hong Kong.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (Manulife) and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) have formed a distribution relationship.

With immediate effect, Manulife is now providing Standard Chartered Hong Kong’s private banking clients with a broad spectrum of solutions covering wealth accumulation, protection, savings, and legacy planning.

This serves to meet the individual financial needs of clients at various stages of life and enable them to optimise the most of their wealth in order to reach their financial objectives.

Patrick Graham, chief executive officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau said: “This strategic partnership with Standard Chartered Hong Kong marks a significant milestone for us, enabling us to deliver tailored savings and protection solutions to the bank’s private banking clientele. This alliance is a testament to our commitment to helping high-net-worth clients maximise their wealth, and we are excited about the exceptional customer experience we will jointly deliver.”

Peter Tung, regional head, private banking, Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, shared: “The collaboration is a great example of how our robust relationship with our business partners, and our unique distribution network, enable us to support our clients’ wealth and legacy planning. We will continue to enhance our Private Banking services, so as to help our clients achieve sustainable wealth appreciation in the evolving investment environment and to create and manage wealth together.”

“We are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered Hong Kong to expand our distribution networks and bring our comprehensive suite of financial solutions to their private banking clients in Hong Kong,” added Ivan Chan, chief distribution officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, outlining the advantages of this partnership.

“This strategic collaboration will enable us to further strengthen our position as a leading provider of savings and protection solutions in the city.”

Alson Ho, head of wealth solutions, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered, concluded: “This bancassurance partnership will further deepen our collaboration with our long-term partner Manulife and achieve greater synergy by combing the strengths from both firms. Standard Chartered Hong Kong’s investment platform already offers a wide suite of diversified products for our private banking clients. Through introducing Manulife’s sophisticated offerings, we are well positioned to provide our clients with bespoke asset management and wealth planning solutions.”

Moreover, Manulife and Standard Chartered Hong Kong have had a long-standing relationship since 2016 when they formed an exclusive 15-year pension distribution partnership.

Their distribution reach, product offerings, investment skills, and technological platforms have all been integrated through this cooperation.

The two companies’ relationship will be further strengthened by this fresh alliance, which will also offer financial security to more clients from other market categories.