Focus Financial Partners adds Azimuth Capital Management

Focus Financial Partners has signed a deal to add Michigan-based registered investment adviser (RIA) Azimuth Capital Management to its partner network.

The transaction, whose financial terms are undisclosed, is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Azimuth Capital was established in 2004 by Janet Hewlett, Ted Haddad, Paul Ragheb, and Daniel McEnroe.

The firm caters to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and families as well as endowments and other institutions.

Focus founder, chairman, and CEO Rudy Adol said: “Azimuth Capital is an outstanding wealth and investment manager with a strong track record of growth and is well-positioned to expand its presence.

“Our scale advantages, permanent capital, and extensive resources will assist Azimuth Capital in further accelerating the growth of its business.”

Focus offers resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms offering wealth management services for individuals, families, employers, and institutions.

The partner firms will benefit from synergies, economics, and best practices provided by Focus while continuing to maintain their operational independence.

Azimuth Capital senior managing director and co-founder Haddad said: “We were drawn to the Focus partnership because Focus values and protects the entrepreneurial spirit of RIAs while also offering the resources to help us further enhance our client service and continue to grow our business.

“This partnership will position us for the next phase of our growth through access to a robust suite of tools and services. We believe that becoming part of the large and diverse group of firms in the Focus partnership will yield many benefits for our clients and our business in the years to come.”