Cardea Europe subsidiary snaps up Swiss wealth firm Trinkler & Partners

Cardea buys Swiss wealth firm Trinkler & Partners. Credit: nattanan23 from Pixabay.

Cardea Europe subsidiary Cardea Finance has purchased 100% stake in Switzerland-based Trinkler & Partners (TP) for an undisclosed amount.

Trinkler & Partners provides ultra-high net worth individuals with wealth management and advisory services.

It offers customised investment solutions, strategic and tactical asset allocation as well as merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory and family office solutions to its clients.

Following the closure of the deal, TP principal Thomas Trinkler is expected to assume additional responsibility at Cardea Group. Trinkler is set to serve as country head and CEO of the company’s Switzerland unit.

With the move, Cardea Group aims to expand in Switzerland and eventually across Europe.

Cardea Corporate chairman and group CEO Jordan Waring said “We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Thomas and his team as well as the addition of Trinkler & Partners to the Cardea family.

“We believe strongly in Cardea’s ability to be a valuable and differentiated wealth management solution for investors in Switzerland, and the addition of Thomas’s group enables us to jump start our ambitious growth plans for the region.”

As part of its proposed expansion in Switzerland, Cardea seeks to make strategic acquisitions of small to mid-size wealth management companies. The firm also plans to add individual wealth advisors and their teams into its current workforce.

Thomas Trinkler said: “I am very pleased that we are looking to the future together with Cardea.

“Together we are the ideal partners to successfully shape the future in an ever changing market environment. The resulting synergies not only strengthen our group, they will particularly benefit our clients.”

Cardea, which currently has branches in Atlanta, London, Zurich, Milan, and Frankfurt, claims to have a total of $4.5bn assets under management.