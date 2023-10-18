The service will provide Brooks Macdonald clients with a bespoke, advantageous alternative to holding significant quantities of cash in deposit accounts.
In addition, the firm will provide gilt portfolios of £200,000 or above with no maximum investment limit. Gilts will be specifically chosen based on the most tax efficient outcome for clients.
The portfolio will also be constructed using different maturity dates, ranging from six months up to five years, to match client liabilities such as tax repayments.
Furthermore, the move follows the successful launch of its UK gilt portfolio service earlier in the year, which gave UK clients the ability to invest via Brooks Macdonald and its Bespoke Portfolio Service.
Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, commented: “As a result of the ultra-low interest rate environment we had for the last decade and the speed of interest rate rises in recent months, the gilt market is currently offering a very compelling, short-term opportunity.
“Gilts are, in most cases at present, trading at prices below par, or the amount they will be repaid at. Moreover, the gilt market is very liquid, with the average size of a new gilt issue at £29bn, vastly higher than corporate bonds where there may be liquidity constraints for retail investors.
“This gilt portfolio service demonstrates our commitment to providing clients with innovative solutions to help meet their evolving needs, particularly in a rapidly changing market environment. By leveraging the depth and breadth of our investment capabilities, we continue to seek the best opportunities to help clients realise their ambitions and secure their futures.”