Kurt Rademacher

Charles Russell Speechlys highlights the expansion of its international tax advice capabilities in Asia with the appointment of a international tax team to its Singapore office.

This strategic move is in line with the firm’s objective of offering its clients worldwide legal services.

Timmoney Ng, a legal director, senior associate Hara Kee, and partners Kurt Rademacher and Ivan Lu make up the new team, which will have its headquarters in Singapore.

All members of the team are certified attorneys in the US, and they offer US legal assistance to clients residing in APAC who have personal or business dealings with the US and require integrated, locally sourced advice on relevant tax matters.

The team possesses a strong grasp of international business processes and a solid record of achievements, making them highly qualified to offer legal assistance to APAC clients entailing intricate cross-border transactions and investments.

Moreover, Rademacher is a seasoned expert in the field of planning foreign wealth transfers. He handles US federal income, gift, and estate tax matters for ultra-high net worth families as well as family-run enterprises across the globe.

He began working at the firm on 21 March 2024.

Lu is a US international tax lawyer. He assists high and ultra-high net worth individuals and families in estate planning and has significant expertise serving US-connected families in Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Along with estate and tax planning, Lu routinely advises clients on IRS compliance and disclosure, guiding them through several IRS disclosure programmes.

He joined the firm on 1 April 2024.

The lawyers on the team are fluent in Mandarin, Korean, Japanese, Cantonese, and English.

Simon Ridpath, managing partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, shared: “We are delighted to welcome the new tax advisory team to our Singapore office. The team’s combined knowledge of the firm and private capital will undoubtedly strengthen our firm’s position as a leader in the Asia market. The new team enhances our offering in Singapore and Hong Kong and gives us an added edge to our private capital offering, that we are establishing across our office network.’’

Rademacher commented: “The firm’s international offering and track record in private capital and private client were both significant draws for our team, and there are clear synergies between our practices and the work the firm carries out for clients at the highest levels. I look forward to exploring the opportunities these synergies bring to us and our new colleagues.”

Lu added: “Charles Russell Speechlys has a strong reputation for international work in Asia. It’s great to be joining a firm with a clear upwards trajectory in the region and beyond, and its capabilities will bring a host of benefits to my clients, new and existing.”

The new international tax team appointment comes shortly after Peter Brabant, an international arbitration, and investigations partner, joined the firm’s Singapore branch.

Charles Russell Speechlys officially launched the Charles Russell Speechlys Private Office in late 2023.

It will cater for the changing demands of global private capital clients, entrepreneurs, families and their businesses.

Furthermore, the goal of the office is using a sophisticated team to focus on the private and business aspirations of new and existing clients. The firm will continue to provide legal advice and exceptional service, but now it will also have strategic input aligned with clients’ ambitions.