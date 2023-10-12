The Charles Russell Speechlys Private Office will cater for the changing demands of global private capital clients, entrepreneurs, families and their businesses.
Furthermore, the goal of the office is using a sophisticated team to focus on the private and business aspirations of new and existing clients. The firm will continue to provide legal advice and exceptional service, but now it will also have strategic input aligned with clients’ ambitions.
It will be led by Marcus Yorke-Long, head of the private office, and guided by Lord Andrew Hay, chairman, who has over 35 years’ experience in global real estate and UHNW families.
Both will work closely with Camilla Sadler, who will lead the team’s coverage with global families.
Simon Ridpath, managing partner at Charles Russell Speechlys, said: “I am delighted and very proud of the team for what they have achieved so far. The Charles Russell Speechlys Private Office will attract a whole new generation of private capital clients to the Firm who value broad conversations across sectors and territories. The team will help manage existing client relationships and build on the breadth of the Firm’s expertise across all our service lines.”
Lord Andrew Hay commented: “The establishment of the Charles Russell Speechlys Private Office is a direct response to a client listening project, which demonstrated clients’ greater desire to have broader conversations with their law firm and for the Firm and its Partners to become even more strategically aligned to the private and business aspirations of a global client base. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the growth of the Firm and its strategy around private capital.”
Marcus Yorke-Long added: “Charles Russell Speechlys has a profound legal heritage supporting individuals and families across their business and real estate assets. The Private Office team is the Firm’s window into enabling clients to understand the Firm’s wider capabilities.
“We will also expand the Charles Russell Speechlys Private Office model to some of our key overseas offices across global wealth hubs, to create a Charles Russell Speechlys offering that will support the Firm’s positioning as the leading legal advisor to emerging global families, new entrepreneurs, and companies within the private capital sphere.”