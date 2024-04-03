With the opening of a new discretionary fund management (DFM) firm, Söderberg & Partners Asset Management aims to assist advisers in fulfilling their duties to deliver value for customers as required by Consumer Duty regulations.

The Nordic wealth management has launched three product covers:

Core;

Sustainable Core, and

Active Core.

Investors who want to focus on sustainability or choose between low cost and active investing have alternatives with all three types.

There are four distinct risk-graded model portfolios for each of these three core ranges: Adventurous, Growth, Balanced, and Cautious.

Both passive index tracking funds and active mutual funds from asset managers make up the model portfolios.

Söderberg & Partners Asset Management is an independent business run by Fredrik Börjesson; a 15-year Söderberg & partners group veteran located in the UK.

The new line makes use of the 35 investment specialists that make up Söderberg & Partners’ investment arm in the Nordic region.

Over £70bn ($87bn) in AuM is managed by Söderberg & Partners.

Moreover, the internal investment management branch of Söderberg & Partners is responsible for doing research and selecting funds.

With a heavy emphasis on sustainability research, the team employs a rigorous quantitative and qualitative fund manager research methodology.

Discretionary portfolios from Söderberg & Partners strive to add advantage above passive investing by staying diversified across global stocks and fixed income, and they reflect the firm’s most recent tactical forecast for markets and macroeconomics.

In contrast to the core models, there will be satellite portfolios that provide supplementary exposure to income, thematic investing, alternative asset classes, certain equity regions, and other areas.

The satellite portfolios will mostly consist of well-chosen active funds, supplemented by a small number of passive funds in sectors where outperformance potential relative to the market is seen limited.

The indicative charges for the Adventurous Active Core portfolio are 0.65% OCF, while the Adventurous Core portfolio charges 0.07% OCF.

Additionally, there is a 20-basis point discretionary management charge.

The portfolios can be accessed through the adviser platform of Söderberg & Partners as well as a few other platforms as Quilter, Transact, and Aviva.

Fredrik Börjesson, head of Söderberg & Partners Asset Management said: “We are proud to unveil our DFM solution, offering a suite of model portfolio solutions that meet a wide range of client needs. In the era of Consumer Duty, advisers must consider client outcomes and value for money in all their product choices. We believe the low-cost options available in our Core range in particular, will help deliver consistent returns in a cost-effective way. We look forward to making these new model portfolios more widely available on selected adviser platforms in the coming weeks and months.”