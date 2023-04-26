Blackfinch asset management is offering a new service aimed at providing more appealing and flexible investment choices to financial advisors.

The Blackfinch Tailored Portfolio Service (TPS) adds a high level of customization to the benefits of a Managed Portfolio Service (MPS).

Financial advisory firms will be able to construct the portfolio range using a variety of strategic alternatives, such as a preferred risk profile, personalised asset allocation, connecting to specific investment objectives, and cost caps.

To help overcome their main issues when adopting off-the-shelf solutions, Blackfinch asset management believes financial advisory businesses are wanting a greater level of ownership and control over factors such as cost and the degree of active compared to passive investments they may offer.

Along with the portfolios produced, Blackfinch will supply firm-branded client literature to completely service investors in an engaging and consumer-duty friendly manner, assisting companies in demonstrating their value and meeting regulatory requirements.

Blackfinch TPS will allow businesses to evaluate their centralised investment offer, consolidate operations for increased efficiency, and uncover opportunities for growth.

Nick French, Chief Distribution Officer, said: “Tailored Portfolio Services are a clear example of a strategic approach that can result in significant improvements for clients in terms of lower charges and improved experience, while also ensuring the long-term viability of advice businesses that want to support families for generations.”

The highly qualified team at Blackfinch asset management assists Blackfinch TPS, as well as input and insights from the greater Blackfinch Group, which includes investment teams from Blackfinch Ventures, Blackfinch Property, and Blackfinch Energy.

Blackfinch asset management provides investment portfolios with clear, measurable objectives.

It solely partners with financial planning firms and is committed to forming genuine connections.

The emphasis is on helping clients achieve their financial goals and advisers achieve their business goals through managed investment solutions and individual adviser support.