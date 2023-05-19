Credit: Shutterstock

Digital asset hedge fund AltTab Capital has launched an office in London, UK, to expand its network.

AltTab Capital was founded in North America in 2021 and the fund has chosen now to make this move to take advantage of “thawing conditions” in the digital asset markets to establish a presence in Europe.

Currently, the fund holds $19m in assets under management (AuM). This includes its principal Forerunner Fund and a number of Special Purpose Vehicles.

London was chosen for a variety of reasons. The UK is home to the second largest hedge fund market in the world, after the US, with more than 500 set up in the capital in 2019.

In addition, the regulatory environment is increasingly favourable towards digital assets with established technology and finance hubs. Also, London has a large wealth of talent for AltTab to draw from for future expansion.

AltTab Capital’s Forerunner Fund, is an open-ended crypto hedge fund which offers four sources of return: Dynamic Holding, Yield Farming, Active Trading and Cash Equivalent Reserves.

Furthermore, it takes a macro approach to understanding investment themes driving the cryptocurrency market.

Michael Silberberg, head of investor relations, said: “We’ve already seen strong interest in our fund since we arrived in London and it’s proving a good base from which to project ourselves into European markets. Investors here in London know that digital assets are here to stay and they want a piece of the action.”

Dr Raymond Ng, co-founder and chief investment officer, commented: “AltTab Capital has survived the Crypto Winter while other funds have fallen by the wayside and now we are thriving once more. The UK is a logical next step on our journey to becoming a truly international fund and I look forward to us being able to serve and prosper with a new cohort of investors from across the Atlantic.”