Allfunds-iCapital private market platform becomes live

B2B wealthtech Allfunds’ global distributor network can now access private market investment opportunities from partner iCapital.

The platform to offer this private market access is now live.

Customers of Allfunds can now gain access to private market funds with lower minimum investment levels across private equity, private debt, and real assets.

iCapital head of International Marco Bizzozero calls the alliance a key milestone in its international expansion.

Bizzozero stated: “Today, wealth creation is increasingly taking place outside the public market.

“Our one-of-a-kind partnership with Allfunds provides banks and wealth managers across the globe with access to important growth and diversification opportunities in the private markets.”

The alliance between Allfunds and iCapital was announced in June last year.

It is said to remove operational hassles.

Other benefits include centralised document management and streamlined reporting on all investments.

Allfunds CEO Juan Alcaraz said: “Allfunds is committed to provide its clients with the best possible product offering both in quality and range, so naturally, the inclusion of a private markets offering has been long on our mind.

“This partnership with iCapital ensures that our clients have an option into private market investment opportunities with the best investment and selection experience.”