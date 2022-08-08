View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Dashboards
  2. Jobs
August 8, 2022

Lowes Financial Management gains wealth manager

By Patrick Brusnahan

lowes
Lowes,Middlesbrough

Michael Stowe has been hired as a wealth manager at North East England-based Lowes Financial Management.

This is part of the firm’s plan to build a strong team as part of wider restructure and ongoing expansion.

Lowes, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, recently appointed its first associate director and a head of financial planning.

In addition, it opened an office in Teesside to develop its national and regional profile.

Stowe will be involved in developing relationships with both new and current clients, working from Lowes’ Newcastle and Middlesbrough offices.

He has been part of the company for nearly 10 years, starting in administration before eventually becoming a Lowes Consultant.

Stowe said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role at Lowes during such an exciting period of growth and progress. During the last several years there has been a lot of change within the financial advisory sector from legislation and regulatory requirements to the opportunities that technology has created.

“Lowes has built its reputation on providing a personal service to clients; an approach which we plan to continue to build on and enhance. The ongoing growth of the senior leadership team at Lowes is allowing us to improve our levels of service for our clients by introducing efficiencies and removing time-consuming tasks. This means we can offer more time to those who want a more personalised service.”

Lowes advises clients across a wide range of financial aspects such as inheritance tax planning, investment management, pensions, tax mitigation, long term care and other general financial planning issues helping clients and their families to secure their financial future. More specifically, Lowes is a recognised national authority in structured retail products.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Private Banker International