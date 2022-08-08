Lowes Financial Management gains wealth manager

Lowes,Middlesbrough

Michael Stowe has been hired as a wealth manager at North East England-based Lowes Financial Management.

This is part of the firm’s plan to build a strong team as part of wider restructure and ongoing expansion.

Lowes, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, recently appointed its first associate director and a head of financial planning.

In addition, it opened an office in Teesside to develop its national and regional profile.

Stowe will be involved in developing relationships with both new and current clients, working from Lowes’ Newcastle and Middlesbrough offices.

He has been part of the company for nearly 10 years, starting in administration before eventually becoming a Lowes Consultant.

Stowe said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role at Lowes during such an exciting period of growth and progress. During the last several years there has been a lot of change within the financial advisory sector from legislation and regulatory requirements to the opportunities that technology has created.

“Lowes has built its reputation on providing a personal service to clients; an approach which we plan to continue to build on and enhance. The ongoing growth of the senior leadership team at Lowes is allowing us to improve our levels of service for our clients by introducing efficiencies and removing time-consuming tasks. This means we can offer more time to those who want a more personalised service.”

Lowes advises clients across a wide range of financial aspects such as inheritance tax planning, investment management, pensions, tax mitigation, long term care and other general financial planning issues helping clients and their families to secure their financial future. More specifically, Lowes is a recognised national authority in structured retail products.