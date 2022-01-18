Quectel Unveils Android Smart Module for Deployment of High-End AIoT Applications

Credit: ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Concept: China’s technological company Quectel has launched a new Android smart module for high-end Artificial Intelligence IoT (AIoT) applications including video conferencing, cloud gaming, digital signage, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), robots, and smart retail. It features Qualcomm’s QCS8250 system-on-chip (SoC) that can offer powerful performance and rich multimedia functions to meet industrial and consumer AIoT scenarios. The company claims that the new module offers a computing power of up to 15 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS).

Nature of Disruption: The 7nm Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC integrates an octa-core high-performance Kryo 585 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, Adreno 995 DPU, Hexagon DSP, and Spectra 480 ISP. The new SoC has powerful video processing capabilities that can provide video performance with the support of 8K@30 frames per second (fps), video coding, or 8K at 60fps video decoding, up to 64-megapixel photo and video capture, and a maximum of seven groups of cameras. The new module supports the Android 10 operating system with onboard storage of 8GB LPDDR5 + 64GB UFS. It supports Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO multi-antenna technology. It also includes peripheral interfaces including dual USB, multiple PCIe, and universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART) that enable seamless integration with various cellular and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) modules. The company claims that the module integrates technologies including wireless network connectivity and edge computing, to provide extensive features for a wide range of smart terminals.

Outlook: With AIoT becoming a new trend in IoT development, the devices not only need to achieve connections through 5G, long-term evolution (LTE), low power wide area network (LPWA), and other wireless networks but are also required to provide real-time analysis of the massive data that is generated. The devices are also required to enable interaction and sharing of data to enable local decision-making and response capabilities. Quectel claims that its new smart Android module features high computing power for edge computing that enables compute-intensive IoT applications including smart cameras, video collaboration, smart healthcare, and smart retail.

