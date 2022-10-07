Wren Sterling continues acquisition spree with HB&O Financial deal

UK’s Wren Sterling buys HB&O Financial. Credit: terimakasih0 from Pixabay.

British advisory firm Wren Sterling Group has reached a deal to buy HB&O Financial Services for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Leamington Spa, England, HB&O Financial Services offers chartered services.

The company currently manages over £250m assets on behalf of more than 850 clients.

The acquisition represents the third deal carried out by Wren Sterling so far this year.

Following the completion of the deal, Wren Sterling will have 22 new employees. The new workforce will include HB&O’s five chartered financial planners as well as two chartered paraplanners and mortgage adviser.

HB&O’s existing association with accountancy company Harrison Beale & Owen will also be retained under the deal.

The deal is subject to receipt of approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Wren Sterling CEO James Twining said: “We’ve already made three strategic acquisitions this year with further deals to follow.

“This is accelerating our growth, bringing fresh ideas into the business, and giving us real presence in key geographic locations. The West Midlands, and in particular Warwickshire, has huge potential which we can now tap into alongside the HB&O Financial Services team.”

In February this year, Wren Sterling announced the appointment of Twining as its new CEO. Twining succeeded Ian Halley, who quit the position after a period of five and a half years.

HB&O Financial Services managing director Jason Strain said: “Joining the Wren Sterling Group is a logical next step for our business after years of building under our own steam.”