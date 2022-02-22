Wren Sterling names ex-Kingsbridge CEO as new chief

UK-based advisory firm Wren Sterling has appointed James Twining as its new CEO.

Twining joins the firm from specialist insurance broker Kingsbridge Group, where he was CEO for the past four and a half years.

Prior to that, he served in a number of senior leadership, strategy consulting, and M&A roles in the financial services space, including six years as JLT group commercial director.

Twining replaces Ian Halley, who is resigning from the role after five and a half years of service.

Since joining the firm in November 2016, Halley led the business to deliver growth in assets under management (AUM) and profitability through increased efficiency, organic growth, and selective acquisitions.

He also guided Wren Sterling’s management team through a secondary management buyout with Lightyear Capital in July last year.

Halley said: “Wren is a super business with fabulous people working to provide great advice and service to clients.

“The business has a clear strategy to grow organically and through selective acquisitions. This growth will be accelerated through planned further investment in client propositions in the coming years.

“James’ experience and in particular his previous knowledge in developing award-winning client service will be valuable in the delivery of this investment.”

Halley will remain with Wren Sterling as a non-executive director and continue to be the firm’s Risk & Audit Committee.

He will also offer support to Wren Sterling executive chairman Ian Darby on acquisition strategy.

Twining commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining Wren Sterling at this exciting point in its journey. The business has a client-first culture, an excellent team, a compelling proposition, as well as the backing of a highly experienced and supportive investor.”