In an effort to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions, Weatherbys Private Bank is offering new debit cards made of recycled plastic.

More than six billion credit and debit cards are in use worldwide.

The most majority of these cards are manufactured of PVC (polyvinyl chloride acetate) and are disposed of in landfills.

However, PVC is not biodegradable; it takes up to 500 years to decompose and releases toxic compounds that affect the air, water, and soil.

With its partner TietoEVRY, all new debit cards have been manufactured using recycled PVC plastic (rPVC) at a minimum of 80% of the time rather than virgin PVC.

The difference won’t be apparent to clients.

The rPVC cards are equally strong, secure, and long-lasting, but they are better for the environment because the card manufacturer uses plastic that won’t end up in a landfill.

Weatherbys has also taken steps to make debit card packaging more ecologically friendly, eliminating the foil and replacing it with recycled paper.

It has received certification from the FSC, a recognised organisation for sustainable forestry, and it prints using more sustainable techniques.

All card-printing ink is currently non-toxic and free of volatile organic compounds.

In terms of upcoming improvements, customers will eventually be able to monitor how their purchases are affecting the environment.

By estimating the estimated carbon emissions of each transaction users make on their cards, the card app will keep track of users’ carbon footprints.

Weatherbys will also introduce a new ‘suppress card’ function, where clients can just use their card app and wallet on their smartphones for purchases and cash withdrawals.

This is for customers who would prefer not to use a plastic card at all.

Mark Slaviero, marketing director at Weatherbys Private Bank, said: “We are continually striving to reduce our carbon footprint and every action we can make adds up. Introducing new rPVC debit cards, with more sustainable packaging, reduces our environmental footprint and helps us all towards a greener future.”

Additionally, Weatherbys Private Bank has committed to become net zero by 2030.