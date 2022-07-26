Top 10 M&A legal advisers in APAC for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Asia Pacific (APAC) for H1 2022.

A total of 3,853 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $$327.8bn were announced in the region during H1 2022, according to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s financial deals database, AZB & Partners, an India-based corporate law firm, was the top M&A legal adviser by value and volume in the region during H1 2022.

AZB & Partners advised on 57 deals valued at $79.8bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “AZB & Partners was the clear winner leaving behind its peers by a significant margin. It was the only firm to advise on more than 50 deals during H1 2022. Moreover, it was the only firm whose total value surpassed $70 billion.”

In the value table, Argus Partners took the second spot with $58.6bn worth of deals, followed by Wadia Ghandy with $58.5bn, Cravath Swaine & Moore with $58.5bn, and Singhi & Co with $58.5bn.

In terms of volume, Khaitan secured the second place with 38 deals, followed by Herbert Smith Freehills with 32 deals, Baker McKenzie with 19 deals, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas with 18 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.