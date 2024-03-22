The most significant rising risks to global financial institutions are technology, cybercrime, and business disruption.

These have been fuelled by the artificial intelligence explosion, as well as worries about the usage of cloud computing, which appear for the first time in this annual study, according to the 2024 ORX Horizon research into 48 global financial services businesses.

The Horizon survey, issued by ORX, the global operational risk association, indicated that cybercrime remained the top developing risk for the third consecutive year, followed by technology and digital strategy and business service disruption in third place.

The results

Figure 1: Normalised Borda scores based on participants’ rankings of the risk categories

In an additional division, participants were requested to identify and prioritise the top five technologies that present the highest risk to their companies in the upcoming 12-36 months, and five years.

AI and cloud computing were the forerunners, with both being listed as urgent priorities.

Figure 11: Values represent the normalised Borda count for each technology.

Natural language processing chatbots powered by generative AI technologies have significantly increased the profile of artificial intelligence in the past year.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Future major worries include how this technology can be used by criminals or how it might affect how businesses operate now.

Moreover, companies are concerned about the possible concentration risk associated with the financial sector’s reliance on major technology vendors, even as the sector becomes more resilient in its use of cloud computing.

Steve Bishop, research, and information director at ORX shared: “The high levels of concern about technology & digital strategy as an emerging risk factor points to an increasingly integrated, digital, and data-driven working environment and risks around the growing reliance on key technology service providers.

“Firms are telling us that the rapid development of generative AI is speeding up the adoption of new tools to keep pace with innovation and maintain competitiveness. But there are significant risks around this, including those related to data protection and regulatory compliance. Firms also want assurance over the design, integrity and reliability of AI based models. All this needs significant investment in risk management capability.”

The paper also highlights the following main risk challenges in AI adoption:

Monitoring and control

‘Loss of control’ over outputs from AI and machine learning tools Unexpected or inaccurate algorithmic results causing potential reputational damage Skills shortages or lack of training Reliance on manual controls to ensure accuracy of AI outputs

Ethics, data privacy and regulation

Unregulated nature of AI increases the risk of fraud or cyberattacks Data privacy concerns due to a lack of confidence in data storage, transmission, and use Guidance on the ethical use of AI in business decision-making is limited Generative AI may use data that is protected by copyrights or IP rights, which could be breached

Cybersecurity threats

AI tools are reducing the barriers to entry for cyberattacks The capability for AI tools to be used to by-pass existing controls, identifying vulnerabilities

Following are some of the major risk issues with cloud computing:

Limited number of suppliers and the associated concentration risk

Disruption or cyberattacks on these suppliers can cause widespread outages Supplier performance issues may have downstream impacts Limited supplier resources may restrict growth opportunities

Data security, management, and control

Firms report a lack of visibility and monitoring around cloud service providers’ Security and availability of client and customer data Monitoring and maintaining compliance with cross-border regulations

Effective supplier management

Switching between suppliers may be prohibitive due to cost and complexity Ineffective monitoring of supplier usage may lead to unbudgeted or unexpected costs

Bishop added: “We need to be closely monitoring the development and application of AI – tackling the challenge of managing the increasing reliance on third parties, whilst also boosting technical expertise inhouse with education and training to help mitigate the risk.

“It is a watching brief with both AI and the evolving use of cloud computing. We need to be continuously adapting and evolving our risk frameworks to keep up with the pace of change.”