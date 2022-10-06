Succession Wealth snaps up G+E Wealth Management

G+E Wealth Management handles more than £800m of clients’ assets. Credit: Claudio_Scott from Pixabay.

British wealth management and financial planning firm Succession Wealth has acquired Yorkshire-based independent financial advice (IFA) provider G+E Wealth Management.

Established in 2006, G+E Wealth Management provides financial solutions that allow both individuals and businesses to meet their long-term goals.

The firm operates three offices in York and Leeds. It handles more than £800m of assets on behalf of clients throughout Yorkshire.

The latest deal, financial details of which has not been divulged, represents the first acquisition of Succession Wealth after it was bought by life insurer Aviva for £385m.

It has increased Succession Wealth’s total assets under administration to more than £10bn.

Succession Group CEO James Stevenson said: “We felt a genuine synergy when we met G+E Wealth Management. The importance they place on creating a positive culture and building long-term client relationships resonated with us, and we are excited to welcome them to Succession Wealth.

“We remain focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions where we believe they create value for our clients.

“As part of Aviva, we will continue to be judicious about who we partner with and are not looking to build scale for its own sake but are pleased to be in advanced acquisition discussions with several high quality independent financial planning firms.”

In January this year, Succession Wealth purchased financial solutions firm Pannells Financial Planning for an undisclosed sum.

G+E Wealth Management managing director Robert Simpson said: “When speaking to potential partners, our priority was always what was going to be best for our clients and staff.

“Succession Wealth has a track record of making integrations work to the benefit of clients, and that stood out.”