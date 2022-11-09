StratCap Advisory, Fintrust merge to form multi-disciplinary advisory firm

Upwisery seeks to bolster its market presence as an advisor covering mid-market companies, family offices and UHNIs. Credit: KOBU Agency on Unsplash.

Indian investment banking firm StratCap Advisory and Fintrust Advisors, a multi-client family office advisory firm, have merged to form a multi-disciplinary entity.

Branded ‘Upwisery’, the firm offers skilled advisory and financial services.

Founded in 2014, the firm has so far closed multiple mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as capital-raising transactions worth INR6,000cr.

Under its new identity, Upwisery seeks to bolster its market presence as an advisor covering mid-market companies, family offices and ultra high-networth individuals (UHNIs).

Upwisery Investment Banking founder and partner Anuj Kapoor said: “Upwisery implies achievement through wise guidance. We have thoughtfully chosen to combine our varied expertise and offerings under the single brand ‘Upwisery’ to deliver better results to our clients while being relevant and agile in an ever-changing ecosystem.

“Over the last eight-plus years, we have evolved into a holistic service provider with a founder-first mindset rather than just having a transactional association with our clients.

“We will continue providing bespoke solutions to mid-market enterprises, family offices and UHNIs across investment banking, private wealth, M&A, tax and regulatory advisory, and corporate general insurance.”

The team at Upwisery has expertise across asset classes and family office services including trust formation, succession planning and family constitution.

At present, the firm caters to more than 36 family offices.

The financial services entity, which launched M&A tax, valuation and regulatory advisory services last year, also advises corporates on M&A deal structuring and valuation requirements.

Additionally, Upwisery plans to launch an artificial intelligence-based (AI) wealth management platform to reach out to high networth individuals across India.

The firm, equipped with 10 partners and over 40 employees, operates offices across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore.