Marianne Carter, president and founder of Chadwick Bay Investments (Chadwick Bay), has joined Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary) and its ecosystem, home of the upcoming generation of modern advisers.
She has 25 years of experience as an independent financial adviser and specialises in a comprehensive approach to retirement planning for her clients in North Carolina.
The special demands of defense contractors as well as military service members and their families are the main focus of Carter’s profession. She moved from Osaic to Sanctuary.
Carter chose Sanctuary because of its strong technology offering, comprehensive range of financial choices, extensive educational tools, and compelling partnered independence model.
“The technology that Sanctuary brings to the table is eye opening,” Carter said.
“Over the course of my career I have worked with several broker-dealers who seemed more interested in their own growth as opposed to what was best for me and my practice. Many of them have fallen far behind when it comes to the technology and other resources we needed to deliver for our clients. In Sanctuary, I’ve found a partner who understands the unique needs of my client base and wants to partner with me to enable my growth.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Her daughter, Rachel Carter, a senior retirement benefits consultant at Sanctuary, founded her own firm in January after leaving Merrill Lynch.
The Carters will collaborate as part of Chadwick Bay.
Vince Fertitta, president of Sanctuary Wealth added: “Marianne has spent her career delivering the best-in-class retirement planning support to an extremely deserving client base. And now, by partnering with Sanctuary, she will finally get the support she deserves to build her business for this generation and the next. Our team is dedicated to helping Marianne and Rachel continue to serve their clients in a personalised way for years to come.”